T.I. & Tiny Reportedly Call Off Divorce

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile
#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile
1. #CouplesWeLove: T.I. and TinySource:Instagram 1 of 8
2. Tiny Is T.I.’s QueenSource:Instagram 2 of 8
3. Red Carpet Fab From T.I. And TinySource:Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage 3 of 8
4. T.I. And Tiny Just Chillin’ On A SofaSource:Johnny Nunez/WireImage 4 of 8
5. T.I. And Tiny Hit The Red CarpetSource:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 5 of 8
6. Classic Blonde Tiny With Handsome T.I.Source:Larry Busacca/Getty Images 6 of 8
7. T.I. & Tiny: Classy CoupleSource:Getty Images 7 of 8
8. Tiny Rocks Blue Hair While Snuggled Up To T.I.Source:Barry King/Getty Images 8 of 8
T.I. and Tiny’s divorce was short-lived, the couple are allegedly back together. T.I. allegedly called off the divorce, TheJasmineBrand exclusively reports.
According to a source, “They’ve been together for years and they truly love each other. Both of them realize what they have isn’t worth throwing away.”
T.I. and Tiny are apparently keeping their reconciliation on the low after dealing with the public in their business when they broke up.
“The family is all living in one house now. She still has the other house, but it’s being occupied by someone else,” the source added.
Love always prevails.
RELATED STORIES:
Tiny Gets Hugged Up With T.I. Backstage At Hip Hop Honors
WATCH: Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Jermaine Dupri & LaTocha Scott In Xscape Reality Show Trailer