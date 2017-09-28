WATCH: Toya Wright Created An Entire Movie Trailer For Her Pregnancy Announcement

In the age of epic gender reveal parties and over-the-top engagement announcements, reality startrailer takes the cake.

The internetsphere started buzzing that Toya was expecting a couple weeks ago, but now the mama of one has confirmed the news.

In the video, featuring her daughter with rapper Lil Wayne, Reginae Carter, Toya invites over a psychologist who breaks down their family issues. At first, it appears that Reginae is the trouble maker, but Reginae tosses the heat back to her mom, who reveals her growing baby bump.

My most important job will always be mom. #back2work #YouJustDontGetIt 10:26:17 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Do you think pregnancy announcement movies are going to become a thing?

RELATED LINKS

Toya Wright Is Reportedly Pregnant

Tamar Braxton Breaks Down Toya Wright Beef

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Toya Wright’s Brothers

Also On 93.9 WKYS: