Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna For Assault, Claims She Tried To Choke Him With iPhone Cord

This has been a whirlwind week inside the Kardashian-Jenner family! As you probably already know, it’s been widely reported that three of the family’s sisters, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, are all expecting children at the beginning of 2018, even though none have officially been confirmed. Now, the lone male in the family Rob Kardashian, is in the middle of a nasty lawsuit with his ex Blac Chyna…oh, and Kylie’s suing her too.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s “relationship” was doomed from the start and most of us knew exactly how it would end. Now that they are permanently over and working out the terms of a custody agreement for their daughter Dream, new claims from Rob and younger sister Kylie emerge stating that Chyna tried to choke Rob with an iPhone cord and now the siblings are suing her for assault.

If you kept up with Rob and Chyna’s antics on social media or saw their drama play out on the respective reality shows Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Rob & Chyna, you should already be familiar with how volatile their relationship was, making the reports of violence not too hard to believe. As reported by PEOPLE, the lawsuit stems from an intense fight between the former couple last December at the home they were living in that belonged to Kylie.

Rob Kardashian claims Blac Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord during an intense fight last December, according to a new lawsuit filed by the reality star and his sister Kylie Jenner against his ex-fiancé. Kardashian and Jenner – who owns the home where the alleged altercation took place – are suing Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism.

In the complaint filed Wednesday, Kardashian, 30, and Jenner, 20, claim they were forced to seek legal recourse against Chyna, 29, as they “endured several months of injuries” after Chyna’s “deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains.” The complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, also claims Chyna’s relationship and decision to have a baby with Kardashian was “nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family.”

In court documents, Kardashian claims that Chyna “became extremely intoxicated on drugs and alcohol and physically assaulted” him on Dec. 14, 2016. First, Kardashian says, Chyna “conferenced” his friends on FaceTime, “and was carelessly playing with Rob’s gun unaware if the gun was loaded or if the safety was on.” Later that night, Kardashian alleges Chyna “lunged towards Rob with an iPhone charging cable and attempted to strangle [him] with the cord around his neck.” The father of one “was able to escape her grasp, however he suffered injuries to his neck” while Chyna “chased after Rob and repeatedly struck him in the head and face,” according to court documents. The complaint says “Chyna pursued Rob outside the house as [he] tried to escape in his Bentley,” which caused her to throw “a nearby chair at Rob’s car causing damage to the vehicle and also used a metal rod to injure Rob.”

As if that wasn’t drama-filled and lengthy enough, the lawsuit also reveals that Chyna continuously harassed Kylie with text messages urging her to get tested for STDs because of her then relationship with Chyna’s ex Tyga. There are also claims that Chyna threatened to “beat up” Rob’s sisters and that she was repeatedly rude to family matriarch Kris Jenner.

At press time Chyna has not responded to the lawsuit, but given her fondness of social media shading, you can expect a response soon. Meanwhile, the new season of KUWTK premieres Sunday, October 1st, commemorating its 10 years on the air.

