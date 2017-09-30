[Video] Logic Started Crying On Stage

Logic had a “break down” during his set Friday night.

The young lyricist has been having an AMAZING year complimenting his amazing career thus far. With Logic’s latest single “1-800-273-8255” reaching a peak position of #3 on the Hot 100 for Billboard.com, he’s been super busy with press runs, performances, and traveling. That type of stuff takes a serious toll on one’s body, and Friday night capped it off. During the Thrival Innovation and Music Festival in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, the hometown hero had a complete break down on stage to where he had to nearly leave the performance. He came back on stage to preserver through the show, but took to twitter afterwards to explain what had been going through his mind.

This video really hit me hard, This is why we love you @Logic301 pic.twitter.com/dRN6Jg3K1t — Living Like Logic (@LivingLikeLogic) September 30, 2017

Tonight mid way thru my set I broke down. I walked off stage and felt like I was gonna pass out because I work so hard. — Bobby Tarantino (@Logic301) September 30, 2017

I contemplated ending the show. But I didn't. I walked back out there and I told the crowd exactly how I felt. And I persisted. — Bobby Tarantino (@Logic301) September 30, 2017

I work so so hard but I feel like o don't because so many opportunities come my way I'm scared to turn them down in fear they may never — Bobby Tarantino (@Logic301) September 30, 2017

Come back to me. And during a song I broke down in tears because I'm tired but I'm so happy I have the support of my friends and my fans! — Bobby Tarantino (@Logic301) September 30, 2017

I'm constantly thinking about others but I need to think about myself. I'm super blessed but I'm working so much im not enjoying my work — Bobby Tarantino (@Logic301) September 30, 2017

So I must continue to balance myself! I love you guys and IM TOTALLY OKAY! It was a positive stress relief in its purest form thru music — Bobby Tarantino (@Logic301) September 30, 2017

