[Video] Logic Started Crying On Stage

Logic had a “break down” during his set Friday night.
The young lyricist has been having an AMAZING year complimenting his amazing career thus far. With Logic’s latest single “1-800-273-8255” reaching a peak position of #3 on the Hot 100 for Billboard.com, he’s been super busy with press runs, performances, and traveling. That type of stuff takes a serious toll on one’s body, and Friday night capped it off. During the Thrival Innovation and Music Festival in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, the hometown hero had a complete break down on stage to where he had to nearly leave the performance. He came back on stage to preserver through the show, but took to twitter afterwards to explain what had been going through his mind.