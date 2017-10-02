YouTube Pre BET Awards Showcase

[Listen] SZA’s Unreleased Verse To “Love Galore”

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

SZA may be R&B’s golden child as of right now. With her rising success, and chart topping singles, SZA seems like she always has more under her sleeves. Sunday night the first lady of TDE took to Instagram to tease her unreleased verse from her pinnacle single “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott. It’s known that the CTRL singer has had issues in the past with her label, TDE, and the releasing of her freshman album. It’d be dope to hear this clip in it’s entirety.

lol ackin a damn foo to the verse that never was 😂 #ineedachickentender @sageaflocka

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

