Millennial Money: Your Financial Education — How To Be “Money Smart”

Show me the money!!!!! Please! We need money to live, and the more money we have at our disposal the easier the living tends to be — Usually.

In school, they teach you to get good grades so you can get a great job. Unfortunately, money management and wealth building is not something that students — at least not in the public school system– are given the blueprint for.

The teaching of fundamental money management skills is often left to conversations at home or around the neighborhood. As a result, many blindly enter the workforce without a basic understanding of how to earn, save, and spend their money wisely.

Many make colossal financial mistakes in their twenties that they spend their entire thirties and forties trying to get over. The best way to avoid these pitfalls is to be educated when it comes to money matters. Or as I like to call it be “Money Smart.”

So where to begin? Is it necessary to take personal finance courses?

Not at all. Unless you just REALLY want to. An easy place to start your financial education is online — for FREE!

Check out reputable financial websites like Black Enterprise, Kiplinger, Market Watch, or Bloomberg.

Being smart with your money is a lifestyle, so it is also helpful to visit websites like Wise Bread that focus on topics like frugal living and the perfect career.

Not to mention there are tons of apps to sort out your financial questions and concerns including Mint, Acorns, Venmo, and Credit Karma.

Regardless of where you decide to get your information, the point is to get it from somewhere. The more financially savvy we are the greater the opportunity to build wealth and avoid financial setbacks.

