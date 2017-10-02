Student Stabbed By Bullied Bisexual Classmate To File Lawsuit

An attorney representing the family of a Bronx, New York student who survived a deadly stabbing attack said on Sunday that he will file a lawsuit, the New York Daily News reports.

“My client and his family are completely devastated by this tragedy that could have and should have been prevented,” attorney Matthew Blit said in a statement, according to the newspaper.

Many have complained about a lack of metal detectors at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation, located in the Bronx. Blit added that his client, Ariane LaBoy, and the other classroom “are extremely lucky to be alive today.”

LaBoy, 16, was in a coma for two days after 18-year-old Abel Cedeno stabbed him and LaBoy’s friend, 15-year-old Matthew McCree, on Wednesday. McCree died from his injuries.

Cedeno, who was charged on Thursday with murder and attempted murder, told the Daily News in an interview from Rikers Island jail complex that he “just snapped.”

The bisexual teen said he did not go to school with the intention of stabbing anyone with a switch blade he obtained two weeks before the incident.

“I didn’t mean to kill him,” he told the newspaper. “I wanted to scare him.”

Classmates had bullied Cedeno since the beginning of the school year. The police said LeBoy and McCree teased him for the first time on Wednesday during a history class. The two boys threw pencils at Cedeno and hurled homophobic slurs.

“They bully me because I’m different,” Cedeno said, adding that classmates began taunting him since middle school when they would call him a “fa**ot” and slam him into hallway lockers. “I’m not like the other guys. My voice is higher.”

Cedeno is on suicide watch.

