Did The Las Vegas Gunman First Plan To Attack A Chance The Rapper Concert?

According to The Daily Beast, an unnamed source—not directly involved with the police investigation—told the website that Paddock rented multiple condos overlooking the annual Life Is Beautiful Festival, which this year was headlined by the Chicago rapper and singer Lourde the weekend of September 23rd.

The news site visited the Ogden, a 21-story luxury condominium tower, and stated that it was “in line of sight to the concert-grounds.”

The same source suggested that Paddock “may have lost his nerve or simply changed his plans and checked into the Mandalay Bay Hotel on September 28.”

However, a spokesperson for the condo’s owner has little to say about the matter.

“We’re not in a position to confirm or deny anything about Mr. Paddock’s dealings. I suggest you contact Metro [police]. As you know this is an ongoing investigation,” said Melissa Warren, public affairs officer for Fais Foley Warren, owner of the Ogden.

The Las Vegas police have yet to weigh in on the source’s information given to The Daily Beast.

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, 59 were pronounced dead, while hundreds were wounded after domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock shot hundreds of bullets into an outside concert in Las Vegas, Nevada near the Mandalay Bay hotel on Sunday night. Through a broken window in his hotel room, the 64-year-old shot into a crowd of about 22,000 concertgoers during the performance of the Route 91 Harvest festival’s headliner, Jason Aldean.

Las Vegas police found Paddock dead in his hotel room—due to an apparent suicide— and later recovered a whopping 23 weapons, including a handgun and multiple rifles.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive for this tragic mass shooting.

