You know Ti is ALL the way WOKE!!!

Earlier this week…it came out that Love and Hip Hop’s Mama Dee and Waka Flocka’s mom Deb Abney…were racially profiled by Houston’s restaurant in the ATL! Well after that news came out…other people came forward with similar stories of trying to eat at Houston’s while being black…aka getting turned away!

Well Ti scheduled a protest yesterday to stop the injustice and shenanigans!

#BoycottHoustons #HoustonsWeHaveAProblem #ShutItDown #USorELSE A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

