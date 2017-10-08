Fans Share Footage Of Nelly’s On Stage Behavior Night Of Alleged Rape

me eyebrows.

While Nelly swears he’s been “ targeted by false rape allegations ,” fans have posted videos of his behavior on stage that have raised so

It appears that the “Hot In Herre” rapper has a tendency of bringing young girls on stage where he serenades them with sexy songs while playing with their hair and rubbing their faces.

Okay…. I need a min to talk about how mf creepy Nelly was tonight. pic.twitter.com/428ojaAKpr — Christine Nefzger (@violanefzger) October 7, 2017

Folks definitely had things to say:

Just watched that Nelly clip. Bruh, what the hell. pic.twitter.com/eU4f0rckAn — Spooky X (@XLNB) October 7, 2017

That video of Nelly singing to that girl & twirling her hair. Nah that was some creepy shit. What the hell is wrong with dude? — OG Slim  (@Jody_McFly) October 7, 2017

Now bc we have rapist attached to our perception of Nelly that video is going to look creepy. Easy manipulation. — Neptune. (@Dr_IndigoVibes) October 7, 2017

This has nothing to do with nelly alleged rape case , the media is trying to dirty his image pic.twitter.com/rWZxD6W7dg — mao green (@MaoGreens) October 7, 2017

I need a PowerPoint presentation explaining to me why Nelly thought this was a good idea https://t.co/nF5XLNtnIb — Price. (@Priceverson) October 7, 2017

Not everyone took issue with it:

As we previously reported, Nelly was arrested on Saturday (October 7) for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on his tour bus early Saturday morning in Washington State.

According to TMZ, sources claim the attack occurred early Saturday morning at around 3:45 AM outside of a WalMart where his tour bus was parked. The alleged victim also told the police it was the rapper who raped her.

Shortly after rape allegations against Nelly hit the net, the St. Louis rapper denounced the claims via Twitter.

“I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you,” the three-time Grammy winner Tweeted.

Auburn Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

