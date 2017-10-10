Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Mya Drops Sexy New Music Video To Celebrate Her 38th Birthday

She's back!

Global Grind
Leave a comment

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Mya decided to leave the music industry behind and focus on her personal life a few years ago, but now the singer is back and looking just as good as she did in 1999.

In honor of her 38th birthday, Mya released visuals to “Ready For Whatever,” the  latest single off her forthcoming eighth studio album. The Washington, D.C. native produced the seductive video herself, so you can expect to see her in her true, sensual form.


 

Hopefully she doesn’t take another decade to drop more new music. Happy Birthday, Mya!

Check out the video above.

 

16 Pictures That Prove Mya's Still Got It (PHOTOS)

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Pictures That Prove Mya's Still Got It (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 16 Pictures That Prove Mya’s Still Got It (PHOTOS)

16 Pictures That Prove Mya's Still Got It (PHOTOS)

mya

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos