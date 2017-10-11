What The Hell Is Going On With Tyrese? The ‘Fast & Furious’ Star Goes Undercover As An Uber Driver

, Tyrese, Tyrese. We fell in love with his chocolate-y skin and buttery vocals almost 23 years ago when he catapulted onto the scene with his darling Coca-Cola commercial.

Since that memorable ‘back of the bus’ soulful moment, Tyrese has captured our hearts with sultry R&B tunes, and even solidified himself as an actor with his roles in the blockbuster ‘Fast & Furious’ series.

But now the 38-year-old’s sporadic IG posts has us questioning, ‘What’s going on with Tyrese?”

The ‘Black Rose’ crooner has been engaged in a heated social media beef with his ‘Fast & Furious’ co-star Dwayne Johnson after it was announced ‘The Rock’ snagged a spin-off movie based on his ‘F&F’ character, Hobbs.

Now, Tyrese is engaged in bizarre social media activity, recently showing himself going undercover as an Uber driver on Instagram.

I'm undercover this is carpool but it ain't karaoke I don't think he like me #UberX A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

The ‘Lately’ singer even went so far as to mock his passenger’s language:

He no speaky engwish so I can't tell him he's gonna miss his flight A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 11, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Before posting this stunt, Tyrese drummed up an old interview of ‘The Rock’ bashing his 2015 album.

Haters come in many forms…… In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

What’s happening here?

RELATED LINKS

Tyrese Gibson’s Wife Defends His Fake Forbes Cover: “You Continue To Motivate Me As My King”

Go Off! The Rock Finally Responds To Tyrese’s Instagram Tirades

Tyrese Rants On Instagram About The Rock…Again

Also On 93.9 WKYS: