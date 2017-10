Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick tweeted “Police are currently conducting a sweep of campus. All students & staff should stay in place & shelter in place until further notification.”

As of now everything on campus has resumed back to normal with no findings of an active shooter, or victims or anything of the sort. Let’s pray everyone has a safe and happy homecoming week!

