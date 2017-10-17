Hol’ Up: Chaz French & Shy Glizzy Team Up For A Trippy New Visual

Chaz French is back with another one.
The D.C. rapper kicked this week off with a new video for his True Colors cut “Hol’ Up”—and it’s trippy AF. Seemingly right at home while swimming in women, French raps alongside Shy Glizzy, who’s also pretty comfy, very iced out, and up to his neck in eye candy.
French’s debut studio album True Colors dropped earlier this summer and also boasts features from BJ the Chicago Kid, Casey Veggies, Curren$y, and more. If you ain’t up on that yet, head over to iTunes to cop the album, then check out his video with Shy Glizzy above.
