Can The Washington Wizards Sneak Into The NBA Finals?

WOL Sports Desk

The 2017-2018 NBA season kicks off Wednesday night for the Washington Wizards with high expectations. After a gruesome injury to a key member of the, many believe that as unfortunate as that is, it may benefit the Wizards chances to earn their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since the 1979. Many were already predicting a first place finish within the Southeast division for the team and a possible top-4 seed for the NBA playoffs.

Many see Wizards staras a legit MVP candidate. Last season he posted career highs in multiple categories including points (23.1 points per game) and assists (10.7 assists per game) leading the team to a 49-33 record. Combined with rising star, the duo makes up quite possibly the best guard combo in the. Add a strong front court withandand the emergence of Otto Porter Jr., don’t be surprise to see the Wiz improve and win over 50 games this season.

With Celtics starmost likely out for the season with a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle, can the Wiz take advantage and meetand thein the Eastern Conference finals? If so, can Wall, Beal and company sneak past the heavily favored Cavs?

It all starts Wednesday night as the Wiz kicks off their season at the Capital One Area versus another team to watch, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Good Luck #DCFamily!

