Mimi Faust Reveals Her Mother Abandoned Her For Scientology

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Mimi Faust has been open about her strained relationship with her late mother on her hit show. Now the reality star is opening up about how the Church of Scientology ruined their relationship.
On A&E’s series ‘Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath,’ Faust opens up about how her mother abandoned her as a 13-year-old.
As a teen, Faust was pressured into signing a “billion-year Sea Org” contract that symbolically binds a scientologist to the church forever. When she refused to sign, the church forced her onto the streets.
“They didn’t give me one red cent, not even a $1.50 to take the bus, or a blanket,” she says in the interview. “My mother did not utter one word. She watched me walk out of that building and said nothing,” Faust revealed. “The feeling of abandonment right in your face like that is terrible. It was terrible.”
This was not the easiest thing to do and I'm still pretty nervous about sharing but this is apart of my life I feel I must share! Being on my own since I was 13 built the strength you see today. So TUNE IN! Tonight at 10/9c for my Scientology story only on A&E! #Repost @aetv ・・・ TONIGHT at 10/9c @leahremini: #ScientologytheAftermath examines the issue of abandonment within the Church of Scientology. #mimifaust #allthingsmimi
Her next encounter with her mother wouldn’t be until four years later. At 17, Faust went to visit her mother, but their visit was sabotaged by church members who wanted to force her to sign the contract again.
They’re all surrounding me at the door, and they’re chanting again. I just lost it. And after about a good ten minutes of me going ape sh*t, they let me out.”
SOURCE: VH1
