WATCH: LeBron James Holding This Pediatric Cancer Patient Is Giving Us The Feels

NBA super-star LeBron James took off his jersey and sported a tux for the annual Big Shots, Little Stars fundraiser.

The event, which is in its ninth year, raises over $1 million toward pediatric cancer research annually.

The show pairs kids receiving cancer treatment with a Cleveland Cavalier for a star-studded fashion show.

James was joined by his teammates JR Smith, Kevin Love, Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade for the night.

But James stole the show when he scooped up one little fan and sang to her.

#PressPlay: #LeBronJames was the star of the #BigShotsLittleStars2017 annual fundraiser 👏🏾 via: @cavs @simply_ki__ A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

You can watch the full adorable moment below:

