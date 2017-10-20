Gabrielle Union Has A Word For Women About Reciprocity In Bed

Actresshas been doing press rounds for her new book, ‘We’re Going To Need More Wine,” and spilling all her life tea.

On a recent appearance on Sway’s Universe, Gabby got candid about learning to masturbate at 5 (with a pot-bellied teddy bear), and demanding reciprocity in bed.

Host Tracy G asked Gab about some very candid advice she gave a woman about foreplay.

“While a lot of women do enjoy providing fellatio, for sure, there needs to be some cunnilingus,” she told the hosts.

“And then ask him to eat your a**,” she concluded.

“if you’re going to be offering blow jobs willy nilly there should be some pleasure you experience in return. It’s only fair.”

Amen to that, Gabby!

You can watch the full clip below:

