This Chef Has Served More Meals In Puerto Rico Than The Red Cross

Global Grind

Chefhas served nearly 1.5 million meals to Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria.

That’s more than the Red Cross has so far, according to The Washington Post.

Last year, Donald Trump sued Andrés for $10 million after the celebrity chef pulled out of a deal to run a restaurant located in one of Trump’s properties.

Andrés refused to open the restaurant for Trump after her called Mexicans rapists and criminals during his campaign for president.

In a counter-suit, André’s Think Food Group claimed Trump’s comments hurt business by making it difficult to recruit a staff for the Hispanic restaurant, which was set to open in Washington D.C.’s Trump International hotel.

The two sides settled in early 2016, and they’ve made very different choices since.

While Trump tweets, golfs and pretends to govern, Andrés is giving his all to his fellow human beings in their time of need.

Quick report from #PuertoRico: Today we brought spit-roasted chicken to 1,000 in isolated San Lorenzo with help of @NationalGuard @DHSgov 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mjLAR5DDAM — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 20, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: