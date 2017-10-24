Will Mary J. Blige Have To Pay Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs More Alimony?

HelloBeautiful Staff

The back and forth between R&B singerand her estranged ex-husbandrages on.

Court documents exclusively recovered by entertainment blog The Blast show that Isaacs is gearing up to request more spousal support from Blige.

Isaacs claims that his ability to make more income was shattered due to Blige bashing him in the press. Isaacs who was Blige’s former manager, claims that he’s been unable to find work since the couple filed for divorce, specifically pointing to two songs on Blige’s last album that back up his accusations, “Love Yourself” and “Set Me Free.”

Blige’s former lover says that since their split he was forced to leave their $8 million home to move into a 1,400 sq. ft. apartment in Los Angeles. Isaac’s is requesting $65,000 per month because he claims Blige has $275,476 available per month in income.

In June a judge ordered the singer to pay $30,000 in spousal support, making Isaac’s new request more than double the amount.

