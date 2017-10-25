News & Gossip
Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce From Vincent Herbert 1 Month Before Wedding Anniversary

The singer & reality star filed on Tuesday, ending her marriage of eight years.

HelloBeautiful Staff
WE tv's 'Tamar And Vince' Screening Party

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty


Tamar Braxton is calling it quits on her marriage to husband-ger Vincent Herbert, TMZ reports.

The singer and reality starlet reportedly filed for divorce in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday, signaling the end of her eight year nuptials only one month shy of the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary.

The couple began dating in 2003 when they were introduced by Tamar’s sister Toni Braxton. In 2013, they welcomed a son, Logan.

Rumblings surrounding the demise of their relationship have circulated for years, but Braxton always quieted down the noise by affirming her love for her man on social media and on their hit We TV show, “Tamar & Vince.”

In August 2016, the pair were involved in a domestic dispute inside of an Atlanta hotel. But the rumors reached a fever pitch last month as Tamar hinted at a certain someone who wasn’t treating her right on social media.

Sources who spoke to the outlet say the couple has had a rocky relationship since the dispute and even allege Braxton moved out of their Calabasas home.

SOURCE: TMZ

