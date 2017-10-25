Lavar Ball Tells John Wall & The Washington Wizards To “Beware”

WOL Sports Desk

Ball warned the Washington Wizards to beware for Wednesday’s game because his son Lonzo will not be losing again this month. Wizards center Marcin Gortat took to Social Media to let the people know whats in store for Lonzo and the Los Angeles Lakers.

man….. pleaseeeeee!!! @JohnWall will torture him for 48min 😂😂😂😂 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) October 23, 2017

I wanna see this …:) glad I got the best seats/spots in the building 😂😂😂😈 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) October 23, 2017

top what???? 5???? Dude open ur eyes! — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) October 23, 2017

John Wall may be the best Point guard in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Wizards could start 4-0 for the first time in years. Do you think Lonzo Ball and the Lakers can stop the Wiz or will Father Ball get his son embarassed?

