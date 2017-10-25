Lavar Ball Tells John Wall & The Washington Wizards To “Beware”

Lavar Ball keeps on talking…
Ball warned the Washington Wizards to beware for Wednesday’s game because his son Lonzo will not be losing again this month. Wizards center Marcin Gortat took to Social Media to let the people know whats in store for Lonzo and the Los Angeles Lakers.
John Wall may be the best Point guard in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Wizards could start 4-0 for the first time in years. Do you think Lonzo Ball and the Lakers can stop the Wiz or will Father Ball get his son embarassed?
