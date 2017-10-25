Kelly Rowland’s Family Photos Are Black Family Goals

Destiny’s child alum Kelly Rowland is all smiles in her latest photoshoot with her adorable family.
Kelly poses alongside her husband of three years Tim Witherspoon and her precious 2-year-old son Titan in a photo series shot by actor Lance Gross.
Baby Titan looks cool and casual in his sweater and jeans, while Mama Kelly poses in a velvet jumpsuit with velvet boots to match.
