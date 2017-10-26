HELLO LIVE: This DIY Makeup Tutorial Will Help Create Your Last Minute Halloween Costume

Halloween is right around the corner, do you have your costume together? If you are like most of us, you don’t, but don’t worry! Check out the tutorial above where we will show you an easy makeup application that will have you looking purrr-fect. You can easily become a cat by wearing all black and wearing a fur. Happy Halloween!

DON’T MISS:

11 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes Perfect For Your Kids

12 Halloween Costumes That Won The Internet And Will Give You Some Inspiration

Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever