EXCLUSIVE: Ty Dolla $ign Talks ‘Beach House 3’ Collaborations, What Women Need & More [VIDEO]

Ty Dolla Sign & Persia at 92Q

New music alert! Ty Dolla $ign just released Beach House 3 and it’s everything Fall’s been missing so far. Though, fitting for any season.

Listening, you might notice his plenty “famous” references. Ty says the strategic placement was birthed from being surrounded by peeps who were just trying to get on; get famous. “That’s not what it’s about,” he said in an interview with 92Q’s Persia Nicole. “I had to get rid of all that and I put all that energy into the music.” His good vibes shine through all 20 tracks, 10 of which include features by his girlfriend Lauren Jauregui, Damien Marley, Future, YG, Lil Wayne and more.

In the interview below, Ty Dolla discusses what makes Beach House 3 stand out, why he’s such a fan of collaborations, why he thinks more women need to collaborate, and every other reason you should get his album. Press play:

