MeToo: Man Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed Terry Crews Has Been Revealed!

The man who allegedly sexually harassed Terry Crews has been revealed.
According to Variety, Adam Venit, the longtime head of WME’s motion picture group, is on leave from the agency as they investigate the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor’s allegations against him. Crews is repped by WME, but Venit is not his agent.
Last month when news broke of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, Crews disclosed on Twitter that he was groped last year at a “Hollywood function” by a “high-level Hollywood executive.”
While the actor never disclosed who that person in his Tweets, sources close to Crews said that he was planning on going public with Venit’s name.
Variety also reported that Venit has a pretty impressive client list that includes Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner, both of whom have been accused of sexual harassment over the past week. He also reps Emma Stone, Adam Sandler, Diane Keaton, Shawn Levy, Vince Vaughn, Marc Forster and Eddie Murphy.
Reps for WME and Venit declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Crews.
Over the past month, it appears that Hollywood has exploded with hundreds of actresses and actors coming forward claiming they have been sexually harassed and/or raped by male execs, directors and actors.
