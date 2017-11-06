Lamar Odom Collapses While Partying In Los Angeles

Former Laker Lamar Odom is recovering after collapsing in a Los Angeles night club, TMZ reports.

The NBA star was partying at Sunset Strip’s Bootsy Bellows, when club staff noticed Odom pass out in his VIP booth around 2am. Security rushed in to aid the 38-year-old.

The man who recorded the video told the site he saw Odom drinking for several hours before the collapse. A rep from Odom’s camp says Odom was dehydrated after a heavy workout earlier in the day.

The rep added that after the collapse, Odom is now ‘doing great.’

The news is alarming, considering just two years ago, Odom had a brush with death after overdosing in a brothel in Las Vegas.

SOURCE: TMZ

