Diva Unfiltered Episode 1: The Rob Hill Sr Episode

How do you deal with disapointment? Challenges in your life? Hardships and broken hearts? Rob Hill Sr. discusses that very topic in his new book “Truce: Healing Your Heart After Disappointment.” You may know Hill from his dope quotes from social media, speaking on panels or even from his romance with former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett but it’s more to the man than that. He goes you the info on the book, how he dealt with his past disappointments including his relationship with Luckett with Dominique Da Diva.

