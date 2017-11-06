Drake’s Wants Apple To Fix The I Glitch, But We Know How To Fix It Now

Global Grind

Me waiting for Apple to stop turning my “I” into an I️ A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Did Drake just sum up all of our frustrations over this damn Apple I glitch? If you haven’t noticed, although it’s damn near impossible not to, people have been getting an A and an ? mark everytime they type the letter I.

We want it fixed asap. Apple is working on a permanent fix but until then here’s how to stop the glitch.

“Here’s what you can do to work around the issue until it’s fixed in a future software update:”

Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement. Tap + For Phrase, type an upper-case “I”. For Shortcut, type a lower-case “i.”

Good Luck and happy texting.

