Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number Two

Congrats are in order for the actress and her husband Cory Hardrict.

Staff
Tia Mowry and hubby Cory Hardrict are expecting baby number two!

The mama-to-be broke the exciting news on her Instagram profile with an adorable photo of her husband, fellow actor Corey Hardrict, and son, Cree kissing her growing baby bump:

❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

Tia’s sister, Tamera Mowry retweeted the good news saying “Yayyy, couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!”

Tamera is already a mother of two kids, Ariah and Aden Housely.

Looks like the family is getting even bigger! Congrats!

