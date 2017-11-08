Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number Two

36 Photos Of Tia & Tamera Mowry & Their Adorable Little Boys! (PHOTOS) 36 photos Launch gallery 36 Photos Of Tia & Tamera Mowry & Their Adorable Little Boys! (PHOTOS) 1. Tia’s little boy Cree keeps it real in his adorable puffer vest! Source:Instagram 1 of 36 2. Tia Mowry works it out on the set of her new Nick at Nite show “Instant Mom.” Source:Instagram 2 of 36 3. Cree and his mama head out for a little lunch date! Source:Instagram 3 of 36 4. This workin’ mama rocks her shades for a good cause on the set of “Instant Mom.” Source:Instagram 4 of 36 5. Cree and his proud papa take advantage of a photo op together. Source:Instagram 5 of 36 6. Baby Cree looks out onto the city below while kickin’ it with his mama! Source:Instagram 6 of 36 7. Tia is all smiles while working on her new show. Source:Instagram 7 of 36 8. Cree hangs with his new turtle friend at school and shows off his dope braids. Source:Instagram 8 of 36 9. The champ is here! Cree chows down on some delicious food in his Halloween costume. Source:Instagram 9 of 36 10. Tia and her little superhero spend the day together at the pumpkin patch. Source:Instagram 10 of 36 11. Daddy and baby Aden chow down together. 11 of 36 12. Tamera and her little man send smooches and smiles to all their fans! 12 of 36 13. Cree scopes out all the toys at school! 13 of 36 14. Tia and Tamera share a sweet treat together! Source:TiaAndTameraOfficial.com 14 of 36 15. Aden gets a lift from dad while out with the family. Source:TiaAndTameraOfficial.com 15 of 36 16. Mommy and Aden share a laugh! Source:TiaAndTameraOfficial.com 16 of 36 17. On Instagram straight flexin’! Tia poses with some friends. Source:Instagram 17 of 36 18. Tamera sends kisses to her loyal fans. Source:Instagram 18 of 36 19. Tia and her hubby snap this precious selfie together! Source:Instagram 19 of 36 20. Tamera and her little man share a simple, but elegant photoshoot together. Source:Instagram 20 of 36 21. We’re totally obsessed with this family portrait! Source:Instagram 21 of 36 22. Tamera and her gal pals glam it up for the camera. Source:Instagram 22 of 36 23. Tamera shows off her luscious ombre locks! Source:Instagram 23 of 36 24. How gorgeous are Tamera’s shades? Source:Instagram 24 of 36 25. Aden kicks it with his auntie for a day on the rooftop. Source:Instagram 25 of 36 26. Tamera and her man walk hand in hand with their little guy! Source:Instagram 26 of 36 27. Aden is all smiles all the time when he’s with his mama! Source:Instagram 27 of 36 28. Tamera snaps a pic before choppin’ it up with Arsenio Hall. Source:Instagram 28 of 36 29. Tamera bares it all, going makeup-less for Instagram. Source:Instagram 29 of 36 30. Seriously. Best family photos ever. Source:Instagram 30 of 36 31. Tamera snaps a selfie as she shares the backseat with her little dude! Source:Instagram 31 of 36 32. Aden is probably the cutest baby we’ve ever seen! Source:Instagram 32 of 36 33. Tamera catches her little man sleeping and shares it with the world. Source:Instagram 33 of 36 34. Tia is rockin’ the hell out of that fedora! Source:Instagram 34 of 36 35. Aden hangs with his auntie. Source:Instagram 35 of 36 36. Too cute! Tamera and Aden share this special moment with fans! Source:Instagram 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number Two 36 Photos Of Tia & Tamera Mowry & Their Adorable Little Boys! (PHOTOS)

Tia Mowry and hubby Cory Hardrict are expecting baby number two!

The mama-to-be broke the exciting news on her Instagram profile with an adorable photo of her husband, fellow actor Corey Hardrict, and son, Cree kissing her growing baby bump:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Tia’s sister, Tamera Mowry retweeted the good news saying “Yayyy, couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!”

Yayyyyy! Couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!!!!! https://t.co/Gcb0JKNKzG — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2017

Tamera is already a mother of two kids, Ariah and Aden Housely.

Looks like the family is getting even bigger! Congrats!

