[Unofficial Music Video] Rockstar (Feat. 21 Savage) by Post Malone

DJ Freeez
It’s Here, but Not Yet.

Dethroning Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow”, is Post Malone’s collaboration with 21 Savage, “Rock Star.” At what first seemed like an album-cut of Malone’s debut project, Stoney, the record has been sitting at the top of Billboard’s charts for plenty of weeks. Last night the folk-inspired singer dropped off unofficial visuals to the record in what seems to be an attempt to garnish more internet streams for the song’s longevity on the charts.

