Will More Advertisers Follow Keurig And Realtor.com’s Lead In Protesting Hannity’s Roy Moore Coverage?

More financial consequences could be coming for Sean Hannity giving a pass to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who’s accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl when he was 34 years old.

Keurig and Realtor.com announced that they would pull their ads from Fox News’ “Hannity” because of how the host covered the sexual misconduct charges against Moore, The Hill reported.

After coming under criticism, Keurig said in a tweet that the company “worked with our media partner and Fox news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity show.”

Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017

Realtor.com thanked a viewer of Hannity’s show on Thursday for bringing the show’s content to the company’s attention. “We are adjusting our media buy to no longer include this show placement,” the company tweeted, according to The Hill.

During his interview with Moore, Hannity urged viewers not to rush to judgement against Moore.

“Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence,” Hannity said, according to The Hill. “With the allegations against Judge Moore, none of us know the truth of what happened 38 years ago.

Soon after the report of Moore’s alleged sexual misconduct emerged Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky) and other senior Republicans urged Moore to quit his campaign if the allegations were proven true. However, many have said that it’s unacceptable to wait for a trial or admission from Moore, which does not seem forthcoming.

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney fired off this tweet, saying that “innocent until proven guilty if for criminal convictions, not elections.”

Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 10, 2017

