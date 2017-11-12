Will More Advertisers Follow Keurig And Realtor.com’s Lead In Protesting Hannity’s Roy Moore Coverage?

Photo by

National
Home > National

Will More Advertisers Follow Keurig And Realtor.com’s Lead In Protesting Hannity’s Roy Moore Coverage?

The companies pulled ads from “Hannity” over the Fox News host's defense of the candidate who's accused of molesting an underage girl.

NewsOne
Leave a comment


 

 

More financial consequences could be coming for Sean Hannity giving a pass to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who’s accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl when he was 34 years old.

Keurig and Realtor.com announced that they would pull their ads from Fox News’ “Hannity” because of how the host covered the sexual misconduct charges against Moore, The Hill reported.

After coming under criticism, Keurig said in a tweet that the company “worked with our media partner and Fox news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity show.”

Realtor.com thanked a viewer of Hannity’s show on Thursday for bringing the show’s content to the company’s attention. “We are adjusting our media buy to no longer include this show placement,” the company tweeted, according to The Hill.

https://twitter.com/realtordotcom/status/929422915111661568

During his interview with Moore, Hannity urged viewers not to rush to judgement against Moore.

“Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence,” Hannity said, according to The Hill. “With the allegations against Judge Moore, none of us know the truth of what happened 38 years ago.

READ MORE: Roy Moore’s Child Molester Allegations Are Disgusting, But Don’t Forget He’s A Racist, Too

Soon after the report of Moore’s alleged sexual misconduct emerged Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky) and other senior Republicans urged Moore to quit his campaign if the allegations were proven true. However, many have said that it’s unacceptable to wait for a trial or admission from Moore, which does not seem forthcoming.

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney fired off this tweet, saying that “innocent until proven guilty if for criminal convictions, not elections.”

SOURCE:  The HillS

SEE ALSO:

J.P. Morgan Chase Pulls Ads Over Megyn Kelly’s ‘Repulsive’ Alex Jones Interview

Bill O’Reilly Once Got Pepsi To Drop Ads Featuring Ludacris

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos