Beyoncé Spotted In Miami With The Adorable Sir And Rumi Carter

Fans got an unexpected surprise when photos of Beyoncé and JAY Z’s 5 month old twins Sir and Rumi Carter surfaced over the weekend. This is the twins’ first public sighting since their mom’s epic Instagram reveal in July when they were only one month old.
The pictures were taken from afar during a family trip to Miami, just days before JAY Z brought his 4:44 tour to the city’s American Airlines Arena. The Carters apparently decided to rent a home for their mini-vacation rather than crash in a hotel, but apparently word of their stay got out in time for some onlookers to catch Bey, Blue Ivy and the twins soak up some sun on the patio.
Multiple photos show Bey holding Sir while different shots show Mama Tina and a nanny trading off precious Rumi. The Carters are known to protect their privacy at all costs, and since its clear that these pictures were taken without their knowledge, reactions to the photos were obviously mixed.
While it’s not yet clear who was hiding in the bushes for those exclusive photo opp, we are looking forward to more Carter family pics!
IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, BeyHere