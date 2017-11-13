Muslims No Longer Make Up Most Of The Victims Of Hate Crimes In The U.S.

The religion targeted the most during the commission of hate crimes in America last year was not the usual suspect, a new government report has found. Jews were more than twice as likely to be the victims of “hate crimes motivated by religious bias” than Muslims were in 2016, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report for hate crime statistics last year.
More than 54 percent “of the bias motivation of religious-biased offenses” were against Jews. That paled in comparison to the nearly 25 percent of instances of “anti-Islamic (Muslim)” hate crimes that were reported to law enforcement in 2016.
MORE INFO: Study Confirms Hate Crimes Have Increased During Trump Era
The findings may come as a bit of a shock to anyone listening to the president’s selective rhetoric when it comes to what is and isn’t terrorism, as shown by his noncommittal response to the Las Vegas massacre compared to his reaction following the deadly truck attack in New York City last month.
Other denominations barely factored into the study, with Catholics other religious groups rarely being the victims of reported hate crimes.
The anti-Jew trend will likely grow if 2017 has been any indication of the future. An increasing number of White nationalist (read: racist) groups, including neo-Nazis, rose to prominence following the election of Donald Trump. When a woman was killed while protesting a White nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past summer, th feds charged the driver of the car that mowed her down with a hate crime. True to form, the White nationalist Web site rife with anti-Semites that organized the rally called for its readers to “harass” people at Heyer’s funeral, the Independent reported.
The story of hate crimes in America was much different in 2015, when the “number of physical assaults against Muslims in the United States reached 9/11-era levels last year,” Pew Research Center reported just about one year ago.
If you thought this was of any comfort to Black folks, who have been the target of hate crimes in America for centuries before such laws were invented, think again. More than half of the victims of “4,229 single-bias hate crime offenses” in 2016 were Black or African-American.
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
