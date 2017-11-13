Could You Be MAJOR’s Kind of Woman? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

MAJOR. is known as Billboard’s rising star after his hit single “This Is Why I Love You,” which Stevie Wonder himself deemed as “the wedding song of the year.” Plus he has new single called “Honest” which the ladies love and he has fans screaming his name right now on The Rebel, The Soul & The Saint Tour with Kirk Franklin and Ledisi!
Which begs the question, what does MAJOR. look for in a woman and overall lifetime partner? Well, he sat down with us to play a fun romantic game of “Finish This Sentence” giving you the exclusive chance to see if you have the potentital to be his forever #WomenCrushWednesday and ultimate soulmate.
Watch the video above but I warn you, he will have you smiling and laughing with his incredible charm and smile!
