Cyhi The Prynce Drops Debut Album – No Dope on Sundays and the Joint is Fire!

Hip-Hop is still in good hands! Atlanta-based MC Cyhi The Prynce who was connected to Kanye West back in the day, has finally dropped his debut-album. Cyhi has been touted one of the best MC’s in the game but the wait on his album became daunting like when your lottery number doesn’t come out. But unlike the lottery Cyhi came through and he doesn’t disappoint. No Dope on Sundays is a fine piece of work that captures the years and adversity he had to endure in order to get him to this point.

Be sure to cop this joint and get a taste of what Cyhi has to offer from joints with ScHoolBoy Q, Pusha T and of course his mentor Mr. West. Peep out this cut that speaks volumes in more ways than one!

Follow on IG @StretchG

Also On 93.9 WKYS: