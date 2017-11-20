Shannon Sharpe Finally Met Nicole Murphy And Is Celebrating With Backwoods

NFL legend and “Undisputed” commentator Shannon Sharpe set Twitter ablaze when he revealed MILF Nicole Murphy was his #WCE:

Nicole about to get all my fox money. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/J7u3O0QwnD — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 9, 2017

Talk about, shoot your shot, Bruh.

Sharpe followed up his initial tweet with another attempt to woe Murphy, vowing to slide into her DMs like a wrestler:

This is how I will enter @Nicole_Murphy DM. 👌🏾 https://t.co/Xp4884bJLr — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 18, 2017

Well it seems his Internet thirst finally paid off, because Sharpe finally met the 49-year-old stunner at the gym during spin class.

Those that know won’t tell. Those that tell won’t know. 🤔 A post shared by Shannon Sharpe (@shannonsharpe84) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:56am PST

The three time Super Bowl champ celebrated his win with the co-hosts of ‘Undisputed,’ with none other than backwoods. Talk about unapologetically black af.

When shooting your shot pays off!! #ShannonSharpe finally met #NicoleMurphy and he's celebrating with #Backwoods 🤣🙌🏾 Via @undisputedonfs1 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 20, 2017 at 7:05am PST

Time will tell if this one encounter is the start of mutual admiration.

