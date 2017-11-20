News & Gossip
Shannon Sharpe Finally Met Nicole Murphy And Is Celebrating With Backwoods

In a world of 'shoot your shot,' this is a slam dunk.

Staff
6th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

NFL legend and “Undisputed” commentator Shannon Sharpe set Twitter ablaze when he revealed MILF Nicole Murphy was his #WCE:

Talk about, shoot your shot,  Bruh.

Sharpe followed up his initial tweet with another attempt to woe Murphy, vowing to slide into her DMs like a wrestler:

Well it seems his Internet thirst finally paid off, because Sharpe finally met the 49-year-old stunner at the gym during spin class.

Those that know won’t tell. Those that tell won’t know. 🤔

A post shared by Shannon Sharpe (@shannonsharpe84) on

The three time Super Bowl champ celebrated his win with the co-hosts of ‘Undisputed,’ with none other than backwoods. Talk about unapologetically black af.

Time will tell if this one encounter is the start of mutual admiration.

