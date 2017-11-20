Former NFL Star Terry Glenn Killed in Car Accident

Terry Glenn, former Ohio State Buckeye and 1992 Brookhaven High School grad was reportedly killed in a car accident early morning November 20th in Texas.

Glenn was a walk on defensive back for the Buckeyes but soon made his mark as a wide receiver switching positions. In 1995 Glenn broke records at the shoe as the nations top receiver with 64 receptions for 1,411 yards with 17 touchdowns. He was awarded the Biletnikoff Award for his accomplishments. Glenn went on to be the 7th draft pick in 1996 NFL Draft and played 11 seasons. Glenn played for the (1996-2001), the Green Bay Packers (2002) and the Dallas Cowboys (2003-2007). One of Glenn’s greatest accomplishments in the NFL was famously catching Tom Brady’s very first touchdown pass in 2001.

Glenn was reportedly ejected from a single car accident and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was reportedly his fiancee and is being treated in ICU. A full autopsy will be performed to hopefully find out what lead to the accident.