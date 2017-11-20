New Details About Lil Peep’s Peaceful Death Emerge

Global Grind

More information has surfaced in the untimely death of troubled rapper Lil Peep.

If you’ll recall, he was on his way to perform at a show in Tucson when he died of a suspected overdose. A police report now confirms that Peep died in his sleep, according to TMZ.

“Peep’s manager says she saw the rapper early Wednesday on his tour bus and he appeared to be fine. She says Peep took a nap around 5:45 PM and when she checked on him a short time later he was snoring and breathing without issue. After being unable to wake him, she decided to let him sleep longer. The report says when Peep’s other manager checked on him later in the night, the rapper was completely unresponsive and his team began CPR,” TMZ states.

The site also reports that Xanax, weed, and “an unknown tan powder” were found by police on the rapper’s bus.