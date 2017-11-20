News & Gossip
Anti-LGBT Ohio Congressman Resigns After Caught Cheating With A Man

KYSDC.Com
Tokyo Rainbow Pride Parade

Source: The Asahi Shimbun / Getty

This weekend Ohio House Representative, Wes Goodman, made headlines after media outlets found out he was having sex with a man. According to B.E.T., months ago Goodman was at his office and having sex with the man. From there the Ohio House chief of staff was told and then the Speaker of the House, Cliff Rosenberger.

When Rosenberg spoke with Goodman he immediately resigned after. For his “inappropriate conduct” stepping down was the best choice and often spoke about marriage between only men and women. One person on Twitter even spoke out about how Goodman should only be shamed for his hypocrisy.

