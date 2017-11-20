Anti-LGBT Ohio Congressman Resigns After Caught Cheating With A Man

KYSDC.Com

This weekend Ohio House Representative, Wes Goodman, made headlines after media outlets found out he was having sex with a man. According to B.E.T., months ago Goodman was at his office and having sex with the man. From there the Ohio House chief of staff was told and then the Speaker of the House, Cliff Rosenberger.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

@WesleyGoodman I hope you understand that the problem is not with your relationship with another man – your problem is gross hypocrisy. Massive hypocrisy. Despicable hypocrisy. You are gay and that's fine. You are a hypocrite – and that is NOT. — Far Side Soprano (@FarSideSoprano) November 17, 2017

When Rosenberg spoke with Goodman he immediately resigned after. For his “inappropriate conduct” stepping down was the best choice and often spoke about marriage between only men and women. One person on Twitter even spoke out about how Goodman should only be shamed for his hypocrisy.

RELATED: Father Shot & Killed His Son For Being Gay

RELATED: Special K Feels A Little Gay After This Beyonce-Related Argument [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: LHHH’s Hazel-E Calls Black Women Monkeys & Condemns Gays

The Latest: