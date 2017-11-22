Meek Mill’s Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Will Still Take Place

KYSDC.Com

Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years for violating probation. Every year Meek Mill gives away turkey‘s during Thanksgiving and it will happen despite him being in prison. According to Revolt, he is still going to make sure it happens.

“A DreamChaser’s Thanksgiving” will still take place even though he can’t be their to participate. His team will be handing out 1,000 turkey’s to families that are in need in Philadelphia. Next week Meek Mill will have a bail hearing, but will have to spend this holiday incarcerated.

