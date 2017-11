What a year it has been for the DMV’s own Goldlink! ‘Crew’ is not only a number one charting, platinum song..it is officially Grammy nominated! Congrats to Goldlink, Shy Glizzy, and Brent Faiyez! Goldlink called Angie Ange to talk about what he was doing when he first found out about the nomination and more as he was boarding a plane to his sold out show in Amsterdam….check it out!

