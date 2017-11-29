DJ Sixth Sense Wants To Know #WYD 11-29-17

WYD? (What You Doing) Comedy Edition – Make Me Laugh
And The Nominees Are? Here Are Your Rap And R&B Grammy Nominees!
1. Grammy Awards Best New ArtistSource:WKYS 1 of 47
2. Jay Z "4:44"Source:Getty 2 of 47
3. Kendrick Lamar "DAMN"Source:Getty 3 of 47
4. Migos "Culture"Source:Getty 4 of 47
5. Rapsody "Lalia's Wisdom"Source:Getty 5 of 47
6. Tyler, the Creator "Flower Boy"Source:Getty 6 of 47
7. Best Rap SongSource:WKYS 7 of 47
8. Cardi B "Bodak Yellow"Source:Getty 8 of 47
9. Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi "Chase Me"Source:Getty 9 of 47
10. Kendrick Lamar "Humble."Source:Getty 10 of 47
11. Rapsody "Sassy"Source:Getty 11 of 47
12. Jay Z ""The Story of O.J."Source:Getty 12 of 47
13. Grammy Rap/Sung PerformanceSource:WKYS 13 of 47
14. 6lack "Prblms"Source:Jose Estrada 14 of 47
15. Goldlink Featuring Shy Glizzy & Brent Fiyaz "Crew"Source:WKYS 15 of 47
16. Jay Z Featuring Beayonce ""Family Feud"Source:Getty 16 of 47
17. Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna "Loyalty."Source:Getty 17 of 47
18. SZA Featuring "Love Galore"Source:Getty 18 of 47
19. Best Rap PerformanceSource:WKYS 19 of 47
20. Big Sean "Bounce Back"Source:Getty 20 of 47
21. Cardi B "Bodak Yellow"Source:Getty 21 of 47
22. Jay Z "4:44"Source:Getty 22 of 47
23. Kendrick Lamar "Humble"Source:Getty 23 of 47
24. Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad and Boujee"Source:Getty 24 of 47
25. Best R&B AlbumSource:WKYS 25 of 47
26. Daniel Caesar "Freudian"Source:WKYS 26 of 47
27. LedisiSource:JUCO 27 of 47
28. Bruno Mars "24K Magic"Source:Getty 28 of 47
29. PJ Morton "Gumbo"Source:Getty 29 of 47
30. Musiq Soulchild "Feel the Real'Source:Getty 30 of 47
31. Urban contemporary albumSource:WKYS 31 of 47
32. 6lack "Free 6lack"Source:Jose Estrada 32 of 47
33. Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love!"Source:Getty 33 of 47
34. Khalid "American Teen"Source:Getty 34 of 47
35. SZA "Ctrl"Source:Getty 35 of 47
36. 2016 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience - Day 1Source:Getty 36 of 47
37. Buno Mars "That's What I Like"Source:Getty 37 of 47
38. SZA "Supermodel"Source:Getty 38 of 47
39. Childish Gambino "Redbone"Source:Getty 39 of 47
40. Khalid "Location"Source:RCA Records 40 of 47
41. PJ Morton "First Began"Source:Getty 41 of 47
42. Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis "Get You"Source:WKYS 42 of 47
43. Kehlani "Distraction"Source:Getty 43 of 47
44. Ledisi "High"Source:JUCO 44 of 47
45. Bruno Mars "That's What I LikeSource:Getty 45 of 47
46. SZA "The Weekend"Source:Getty 46 of 47
47. Traditional R&B performanceSource:WKYS 47 of 47
