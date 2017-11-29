Rihanna’s Uncle In Trouble With The Law

KYSDC.Com

Rihanna’s uncle is making headlines and it’s not for anything good. According to The Source, her uncle, 53-year-old, Leroy Fitzgerald Brathwalte was charged with Fair Trading Commission’s Consumer Protection Act for selling Rihanna’s knock off Puma line. While Rihanna was in Barbados she noticed them being sold and reported it to Puma.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Puma then sent out a representative to investigate and found out it was her uncle behind selling the knock-offs. Her uncle pleaded not guilty and ,” he also denied that in trade or commerce, he engaged in conduct, to wit, exposed for sale goods bearing the trademark known as Puma which would mislead the public as to the nature of the goods.”

The attorney for Brathwalte said, “My client has never been contacted by the Fair Trading Commission and has never been served with a warning in accordance.” Rihanna’s uncle was released on $1,000 bail and some reports say this might cause damage to their relationship. We will keep you updated on this story.

RELATED: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Listed On 25 Best Inventions Of 2017 By Time Magazine

RELATED: Rihanna Shows Off Curves In Sexy Bathing Suit [PHOTOS]

RELATED: N.E.R.D. Is Back, And They’ve Recruited Rihanna…. And She’s Rapping! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: