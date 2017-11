Michael Bae Jordan Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions & It’s 9 Minutes Of Melted Chocolate Glory

Michael B. Jordan is the latest subject of Vogue’s 73 questions and for nine solid minutes we got to watch MBJ walk around his house, in all his muscular glory, and answer random questions. We learned he wants to take over the world, has no celebrity crush and grills his raw hamburgers with cheese. Hmm. Among other things.

When asked what’s the craziest rumor he’s heard about himself, he said “that I don’t date Black women” and revealed his dream co-star is Leonardo DiCarpio. He also thinks his former co-star Zac Efron is a ‘heartthrob.’ Talk about dude sweat. Lol.

His mom also still makes his lunch. And then there’s that.

Check out the nine minute cut below:

Check out our Entertainment Editor’s reaction to the video:

