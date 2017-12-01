Mariah Carey Gets $5 Million Dollar Settlement From Ex-Billionaire Fiance For Wasting Her Time

We all know Mariah Carey is thee ultimate DIVA & if anybody could cough up a couple million dollars from an ex-boyfriend–it’s her.

Mariah Carey & ex-billionaire fiance’ James Packer have reached a settlement agreement after the Grammy winner argued that she uprooted her life to move to L.A from NYC to be with the wealthy businessman. She also recalled an incident where James allegedly did something not so nice to one of her assistants during their vacation in Greece. Causing Mariah to have to cancel some dates on her South American tour and lose out on some major coins.

According to reports, the two have reached an agreement and Mariah was paid somewhere between $5 to $10 million dollars for the inconvenience.

Oh, and she gets to keep the $10 million engagement ring dahhling!

This was allegedly paid back in October and we wonder if this major lick has anything to do with her currently canceling shows left and right on her Christmas tour. I mean can you fault her? $5 million does make it look like Christmas came early. I’d want to be home on my couch too.

