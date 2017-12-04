National
Home > National

Tyrese Really Did Talk To Jada Pinkett-Smith About His Money Troubles [Exclusive Interview]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
Tyrese

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

Tyrese recently sat down with the team at RSMS to  discuss all the drama that has being going on in his life when you comes to his ex-wife and his daughter. He also dropped on scoop on the conversation he had with the Smith’s. Turns out it was only Jada Pinkett-Smith, but he did talk with her about his financial issues. Check the interview below.

Related: Tyrese Says He Only Married Ex-Wife So She Could Stay In The Country [Exclusive Video]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes and Skanks’

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Jada Pinkett Smith , Tyrese

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos