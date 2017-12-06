News & Gossip
Beyoncé Presents Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

"With or without the NFL's platform, I will continue to work for the people," Kaepernick said during his acceptance speech.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Two icons met face to face Tuesday night at Sports Illustrated’s 2017 Sportsperson of the Year awards ceremony.

Beyoncé made a surprise public appearance to present Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his astounding activism in the fight for the liberation of Black lives. While the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues his fight with the NFL after being outed from the organization due to his kneeling protest, his demonstration continues to gain momentum and places the league under the spotlight as athletes continue to speak out against injustices acted out on people of color.

The mom of three descended the stage in a glittering Laquan Smith dress and gave a rousing speech before handing the statue off to Kaepernick.

“It feels so good to be here on such a special night of appreciation,” she said as she took the stage. “Thank you, Colin Kaepernick. Thank you for your selfless heart and your conviction. Thank you for your personal sacrifice,” she continued.

“Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion — only hope to change the world for the better, to change perception, to change the way we treated each other, especially people of color. We are still waiting for the world to catch up.”

“It’s been said that racism is so American, that when we protest racism, some assume we’re protesting America. So, let’s be very clear: Colin has always been very respectful of the individuals who selflessly serve and protect our country and our communities and our families. His message is solely focused on social injustice for historically disenfranchised people. Let’s not get that mistaken.”

Kaepernick, decked out in all Black with his classic afro, Kaepernick accepted the award on behalf of the people.

“I accept this award knowing that the legacy of Muhammad Ali is that of a champion of the people, and one who was affectionately known as ‘the people’s champ,’” Kaepernick stated. ” I accept this award not for myself but on behalf of the people, because if it were not for my love for people I would not have protested, and if it were not for the support from the people I would not be on this stage today. With or without the NFL’s platform, I will continue to work for the people, because my platform is the people,” Kaepernick said.

“I can only hope that I’m taking steps toward walking on the footsteps that he has left behind for the world to follow,” he said at the end of his speech.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 30th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

