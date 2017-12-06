Beyoncé & Babies Lead The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

As 2017 is coming to a close, Instagram has released their top 5 most liked posts of the year. It’s a common theme for 2017 as baby announcements lead the list.

1. Beyoncé’s twin pregnancy announcement – 11,196,857 likes

Beyonce’s twin announcement broke the internet with over 11 million likes and counting.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo announces daughter’s birth – 11,070,370 likes

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posted picture announcing the arrival of his daughter and his fans chimed in with over 11 million likes. A close second to Bey!

3. First look at Beyoncé’s twins – 10,277,738 likes

The announcement of Bey’s twins may have been number 1 but the debut of the Knowles-Carter duo came in 3rd with more than 10 million likes.

4. Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant – 10,362,739 likes

The world was surprised to learn that pop star Selena Gomez had Kidney Transplant surgery this year. Gomez posted a pic of her and her friend in the hospital announcing the delicate procedure, receiving more than 10 million likes for the most followed person on the app.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins – 8,258,370 likes

Babies round out the top 5 as soccer star Ronaldo is back along with his twins. The trio received over 8 million likes on the gram.

