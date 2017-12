Peter Gunz Reveals He Was Molested As A Child

KYSDC.Com

Peter Gunz is known for being a rapper, producer and reality television star. For quite some time he has made headlines for his love triangle with Amina Buddafly and Tara Wallace. According to The Jasmine Brand, Gunz just revealed that he was molested as a child.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He said, “I was molested by an older woman. She use to do some very inappropriate things to me.” Gunz even spoke in detail about what she did. He said, “Yeah, put her mouth in appropriate places. She made me scared to tell. When I got older, 14, 15 – the girlfriend’s I had. I was pressuring them into have sex. I feel like I took the abuse that I got and put it on other people. I always will regret that.” Gunz sharing his story could possibly help others share theirs.

RELATED: Peter Gunz Blames Amina Buddafly For His Cheating [VIDEO]

RELATED: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace On “Marriage Boot Camp” Even Though He’s On The Show With Amina Buddafly [VIDEO]

RELATED: Peter Gunz Ditches Amina Buddafly On “Marriage Boot Camp” [VIDEO]

The Latest: